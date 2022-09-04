Presidential historian Jon Meacham was one of the architects behind President Joe Biden’s speech labeling MAGA Republicans a “threat” to America.

On Saturday, an article authored by three Politico reporters stated that Meacham helped frame the speech, which developed over the past three weeks. Meacham has previously worked with Biden on speeches, including in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, as the New York Times previously noted.

Biden’s speech made several references to the “soul” of the United States. The theme served as the title of Meacham’s book The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels, which was published in 2018.

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” said Biden in front of a red-lit Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Thursday night. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception. No right to marry who you love.”

“They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country,” he continued.

