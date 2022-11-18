President Joe Biden’s economic team will undergo a shakeup next year, with several top advisers preparing their exit from the White House, according to a Bloomberg report.

As the economy will undoubtedly take center stage going into the 2024 presidential election, National Economic Council (NEC) Director Brian Deese is one of Biden’s economic advisers expected to leave next year. Despite the White House’s desire to keep him onboard, Deese is expected to leave as late as summer 2023, Bloomberg reported.

Before joining the Biden White House, Deese oversaw BlackRock’s sustainable investment strategies and previously served as former President Barack Obama’s deputy director of the NEC.

Biden’s Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo is reportedly one of the top candidates expected to fill Deese’s role when he leaves, sources told Bloomberg.

Biden senior adviser Gene Sperling, who led the NEC under Obama and former President Bill Clinton, is also considering a bid to lead Biden’s NEC.

Along with Deese, Council of Economic Advisers Chairwoman Cecilia Rouse will leave the Biden White House next year to return to Princeton University, where she previously served as a professor of economics and public affairs.

Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to stay at her post longer than Deese and Rouse, but Bloomberg’s sources told the outlet they expect her to leave as the 2024 presidential election cycle heats up.

