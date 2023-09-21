Report: Joe Biden’s DHS Plans Photo ID Cards for Illegal Aliens Freed into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly planning to give photo identification (ID) cards to border crossers and illegal aliens before they are released into the United States.

Leaked images of the photo ID cards for illegal aliens were first published by Adam Shaw at Fox News, showing space for the carrier’s photo, a QR code, and information about the carrier, including name and age — similar to a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The ID cards, part of a DHS pilot program, could be used by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at airports or to access public benefits.

