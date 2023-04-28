President Joe Biden’s close advisers are worried about his age and “diminished” energy as the president seeks reelection and faces the grind of a 2024 presidential campaign, a report detailed Friday.

Recent polling shows that 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to be president and 56 percent have doubts about his mental fitness.

Those doubts appear to have crept into the White House. The president’s advisers say Biden, who is 80 and would be 86 by the end of a second term, is mentally sharp but worry “his age has diminished his energy” needed for a rigorous campaign, according to Axios.

“Many White House officials say they’re amazed at Biden’s stamina — often adding the caveat: ‘for his age,’” the report said before revealing that Biden does not like to hold public or private events outside the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

READ MORE