President Joe Biden reportedly is trying to locate his 2024 campaign headquarters at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents were found stashed in November.

While the Justice Department has launched an investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified information, the president is trying to convince his team the best location for his 2024 campaign headquarters is in Wilmington, the New York Times reported.

Not everyone reportedly agrees with Biden’s location demands. Reports suggest some advisers believe Biden’s Wilmington home “would make recruitment harder, with younger campaign aides not eager to spend a year in a sleepy, small town.” Other advisers reportedly want the headquarters in Philadelphia, where his 2020 campaign was based.

The decision on the location of the headquarters remains incomplete.

Reports suggest Biden will launch a 2024 reelection campaign in April, despite negative polling for the president. A recent poll reveals only 37 percent of Democrats want him to launch a second bid, down from 52 percent before the 2022 midterm elections.

READ MORE