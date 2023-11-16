Report: Joe Biden to Escape Charges for Mishandling Classified Docs

Special Counsel Robert Hur, who is investigating President Joe Biden for mishandling documents, is not expected to charge anyone, sources familiar with the matter told CNN and the Wall Street Journal.

The report suggests a double standard of justice. While there will reportedly be no consequences for Biden, Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted former President Donald Trump in June for mishandling classified documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur in January to investigate Biden after classified documents from his time as vice president in Barack Obama’s administration were found in his possession at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, and at his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

More here.