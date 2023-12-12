Report: Joe Biden Feels ‘Guilty’ About Hunter Biden Indictments

President Joe Biden reportedly feels “guilty” for his son’s legal woes, telling aides that Hunter Biden would not be facing scrutiny for the millions of dollars he raked in from foreign business deals had he not run for president.

Hunter Biden is facing 17 years for nine tax charges and is at the center of the House impeachment inquiry into his father, in which investigators are probing how the Biden family made tens of millions of dollars in China, Ukraine, and other corrupt countries with no discernible service rendered. Special Counsel David Weiss is allegedly not done investigating the Biden scion and has yet to indicate if he looked into the nature of Biden’s work on behalf of foreign entities.

The report, published by Axios, claims the president experienced mood swings and expressed “anger” and “sadness,” believing his run for office brought attention to his family’s sketchy foreign business that otherwise would not have received attention.

