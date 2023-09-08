Report: Joe Biden Considers Requiring Illegal Aliens to Remain in Texas

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a plan to require illegal aliens with dubious asylum claims to remain in Texas — a move that would see the Lone Star State absorb tens of thousands of illegal aliens every week.

Biden administration officials who spoke anonymously to the Los Angeles Times said the plan is being considered so that if newly arrived border crossers fail their initial asylum screenings, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can more easily locate and deport the illegal aliens within Texas since they would be close to the United States-Mexico border.

An added benefit for blue state governors and blue city mayors, such as New York City’s Eric Adams, is that the Biden administration would use the Remain in Texas program to shield sanctuary states and cities from waves of illegal immigration that have spurred chaos in recent months.

