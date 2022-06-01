Breitbart

President Joe Biden reportedly blamed his staff for 40-year-high inflation, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. As Bidenflation will cost American households on average an extra $5,200 in 2022, or $433 per month, according to Bloomberg, Biden has reportedly become unhappy rising prices are hurting his political position. Instead of taking responsibility for the price hikes, Biden has reportedly shifted the blame to aides for not confronting the spike in costs partly generated by his own fiscal and energy policies. “Biden has privately grumbled to top White House officials over the administration’s handling of inflation, expressing frustration over the past several months that aides were not doing enough to confront the problem directly,” the Post reported.

