Former Vice President Joe Biden reached out to several donors on Tuesday to help him kick off a 2020 presidential campaign with a surge of donations, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Biden expressed concerns that if he ran for president, it would be difficult to top candidates like Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke’s initial shock release of grassroots fundraising.

Sanders kicked off his campaign with $5.9 million in donations. O’Rourke followed with a record $6.1 million.

Biden said recently he would make a decision very soon about whether he plans to run in 2020, but all signs point to him running for president.