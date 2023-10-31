Report: Jews in Berlin Forced to Consider — Is It Time to Leave Germany?

Segments of the Jewish population in Berlin are being forced to consider a question many once thought unthinkable in the wake of the atrocities committed by Adolf Hitler and his Nazi followers and the subsequent promises of “never again” — is it time to leave Germany?

Spiegel International reports testimonies from a host of Jews in the national capital worried about their futures and those of their families as a rising tide of antisemitism is seen once more to cast a shadow across the city.

The despair has arrived on the back of the Hamas terrorists attack that killed 1,400 people in Israel on October 7 and kidnapped around 220 more. The report summarizes the fears in a metropolis once known for its anti-Jewish hate and the records of history:

Berlin, of all places, the city from which Adolf Hitler ruled over Nazi Germany. When the Nazis came to power here, 160,000 Jews lived in the city, around a third of Germany’s total Jewish population. By the end of the war, only 1,500 remained – with the rest having been murdered in the Holocaust or driven to suicide or to flee abroad.

The Guardian reports Germany’s antisemitism commissioner has condemned the country’s recent increase in anti-Jewish violence, warning it risks transporting the country back to its “most horrific times.”

The remarks tap into a debate that has played out across Europe, and in particular in Germany and France – home to the E.U.’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities – as officials scramble to contain the spillover of tensions sparked by the Israel-Hamas war.

