Report: Iowan Democrats Could ‘Crash’ GOP Primary to Boost Haley’s Turnout

Many Iowan Democrats reportedly plan to brave frigid temperatures on Monday and “crash” the Iowa caucus to artificially inflate former Gov. Nikki Haley’s election results against former President Donald Trump.

The potential Democrat vote for Haley would confirm Haley’s campaign is backed by Democrats and establishment Republicans who hate the former president.

Iowa permits “day-of party registration” for the Monday election.

Iowan Democrats are not holding in-person presidential election voting this year.

Iowan caucus rules allow for “mischievous” anti-Trump voters “a chance to diminish Trump’s inevitability,” as Don McLeese of West Des Moines told Axios.

“I’ll hold my nose and caucus for Haley,” McLeese added.

Because Democrats see Haley as the alternative to Trump, they could artificially improve her election result ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), GOP strategist David Kochel told Axios.

