The Portland Freedom Fund bailed numerous inmates out of jail on the condition they would later appear in court, but a recent investigation reportedly found that was not always the case.

The fund shared images of cash, checks, and receipts on its Facebook page documenting the bail, however a KGW 8 report published Thursday said some defendants committed additional crimes after release.

The fund described itself as a “volunteer-run abolitionist organization currently dedicated to reducing harms perpetuated against our Black, Brown and Indigenous neighbors by the criminal justice system through posting bail so they may navigate their case from a position of freedom.”

