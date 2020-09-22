Breitbart:

One of two suspects accused of ambushing Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) detectives is an illegal alien, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed.

Last week, Arizona DPS detectives were targeted in an ambush shooting by two individuals. The passenger of the vehicle, 17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuna, allegedly opened fire on the detectives using a rifle.

The driver of the vehicle is still wanted, while Acuna was arrested. The Center for Immigration Studies has confirmed with ICE that Acuna is, in fact, an illegal alien from Mexico.

Here's ICE's statement confirming that the attempted assassin in an illegal alien and that ICE lodged a detainer for him. pic.twitter.com/3B5023T5Ge — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 21, 2020

