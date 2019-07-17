BREITBART:

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who has a long history of making antisemitic remarks, revealed that she will soon visit Israel.

Omar told J-Insider Capitol Hill reporter Laura Kelly on Wednesday that she will visit the Jewish state and “Palestine” in a “few weeks” and learn more about the so-called “occupation.”

“Everything that I hear points to both sides feeling like there is still an occupation,” she said.

Since coming to Washington last year, Omar has received intense scrutiny for her antisemitic remarks, though Democrat leaders have refused to take action.