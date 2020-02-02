Breitbart:

The Washington Free Beacon reported Saturday that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)’s congressional campaign paid over $500,000 in 2019 to a firm run by her alleged boyfriend, political consultant Timothy Mynett.

The Free Beacon, citing FEC campaign filings, noted that Omar’s campaign apparently paid the E Street Group $215,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing the total paid to the firm to $525,000 last year.

The expenses cover services such as “Digital Communications Consulting” and “Digital Advertising.”

Omar filed for divorce in October from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, after reports of the affair surfaced. Her filing, the Washington Post reported, did not mention an affair. But divorce filings from Mynett’s wife did allege an affair, though both Omar and Mynett denied the allegations, the Post reported.

As Breitbart News noted in October, the UK Daily Mail reported last fall that Omar and Mynett had been spotted together.

Omar’s marriage to Hirsi was already the subject of controversy.