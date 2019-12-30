NBC DALLAS FORT WORTH:

The man who fatally shot two people at a White Settlement Church on Sunday before he was killed by church security has been identified as a 43-year-old River Oaks man with a criminal record, according to two law enforcement sources.

Keith Thomas Kinnunen had a criminal record in Tarrant County including charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2009 and theft of property in 2013.

The victims in the church shooting have been identified by family members as Anton Wallace, a church deacon, and Richard White.

Kinnunen also was arrested in September 2016 for possession of an illegal weapon in Linden, New Jersey after he was found taking pictures outside an oil refinery, according to news reports at the time.

An article on the news website mycentraljersey.com reported that Kinnunen said he was travelling from Texas, was homeless and was taking photos of “interesting sites.”