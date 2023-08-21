Report: Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Push DOJ to Prosecute IRS Whistleblowers 

Hunter Biden’s attorneys are reportedly pushing the Justice Department to prosecute IRS whistleblowers after the House Ways and Means Committee voted to approve the public disclosure of IRS whistleblower allegations. In June, the committee voted to make public multiple instances of alleged political interference in which the DOJ “thwarted, hampered or interfered” with the IRS tax investigation into Hunter Biden. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel confirmed the rights of agency whistleblowers to make protected disclosures to Congress.

Despite the procedure and confirmation, Hunter Biden’s lawyers demanded the DOJ prosecute the whistleblowers for disclosing details about the probe to Congress, the New York Times reported. The lawyers’ request to prosecute the whistleblowers appears to be motivated by the impact of the whistleblowers’ testimony on the investigation.

READ MORE