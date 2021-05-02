BREITBART

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter reportedly continues to hold a stake in a Chinese private equity firm despite his father’s campaign promise that, if elected, his family would divest its foreign business interests. According to a review of business records conducted by the Daily Caller, Hunter’s company, Skaneateles LLC, holds a 10 percent stake in the Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co. (BHR Partners), the Chinese private equity firm. The state-controlled Bank of China co-owns BHR Partners. Hunter Biden is the sole beneficial owner of Skaneateles LLC that holds his 10 percent stake. In October 2019, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed that, if elected, nobody in his family would have any business ties with any foreign corporation or nation, a contrast to the Trump Organizations worldwide presence.

