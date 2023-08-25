Report: Hunter Biden Downsizes to $15,800 a Month Ocean View Malibu Home

Hunter Biden, who is embroiled in a tenuous legal position, reportedly downsized to a $15,800 a month ocean view Malibu home, a substantial cut back from his previous $20,000 a month California residence.While the national average rental price is just north of $2,000 a month, Hunter Biden, the first family’s business rainmaker, pays $15,800 a month for a beautiful residence on the Pacific Ocean, the Daily Mail reported.

Hunter Biden’s new home is a three-bed, three-bath compound with panoramic sea views, built on a cliff in a gated community. The rental’s listing calculates the home’s square footage to be 2,500, with an estimated value of over $4 million.The property’s listing describes it as having “mesmerizing ocean views that are the ultimate backdrop for dining alfresco or stargazing over the shimmering Pacific” and a “vastly open floor plan, beautiful wood-beamed ceilings and large windows that give the illusion of being fully immersed and in total harmony with nature.”The house also boasts a luxurious kitchen and a “guest studio with private balcony overlooking the ocean that creates the perfect artistic space.”

