Hunter Biden has asked an Arkansas court to deny his estranged four-year-old daughter, conceived out-of-wedlock with former stripper Lunden Roberts, taking his surname, the New York Post reported.

The request comes two weeks after Roberts asked Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer for her daughter’s last name to be changed to Biden, saying she would “benefit from carrying the Biden family name” and that the “Biden name is now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.”

Robert’s filing also noted that the child remained “estranged” from the Biden family to the point of “misconduct or neglect.”

“[I]t can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family,” the filing stated.

However, the week after Robert’s request, Hunter Biden’s lawyers asked the judge to stop the change, arguing it would deny the child, Navy Joan, a “peaceful existence,” the Post reported.

The lawyers also argued that the daughter should choose whether she wants to take the Biden name once “the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height.”

The disgraced son of President Joe Biden initially denied he had conceived the child with Roberts, but a DNA test taken in 2019 confirmed the child was his. An Arkansas judge then ruled in January 2020 that Hunter Biden was the “biological and legal” father of the child.

Weeks after the ruling, Hunter Biden agreed to pay child support to Roberts but requested in September 2022 to have the payments lowered, claiming that his “financial circumstances” had made him unable to meet the initially agreed payments.

