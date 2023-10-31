Report: Hamas Manual on How to Build Chemical Weapons Found

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said an eliminated Hamas terrorist was in possession of a manual containing instructions on how to construct what is being described as chemical weapons, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported:

The seven-page manual was found in the memory card of a GoPro camera recovered from the body of the terrorist, who was killed at Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, the day Hamas launched its attack on Israel, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said.

…

Among the ingredients cited are potassium permanganate, pure acetone, hydrogen peroxide, concentrated sulfuric acid and hydrochloric acid — with the manual providing a step-by-step list of instructions on how to create the diabolical weapon.

…

The instructions then go on to detail how adding an ingrediant creates a deadly gas — adding this chilling note: “Peace, mercy and blessings of God.”