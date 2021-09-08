President Joe Biden will reportedly provide American taxpayer-funded health insurance to otherwise inadmissible Afghan evacuees granted parole to enter the country on humanitarian grounds, including migrants who did little or nothing to help the U.S. campaign.

On Twitter, Camilo Montoya-Galvez, the immigration reporter at CBS News, highlighted excerpts of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) document obtained by his employer that confirmed the Biden administration is planning to provide health insurance to Afghans granted parole.

Officials at State and the Department and Health and Human Services (HHS) “are working to provide initial relocation support to Afghans granted parole, ensuring that those Afghans arriving in American communities have initial support, including short-term emergency health insurance.”

