Breitbart:

Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has repeatedly denounced President Donald Trump’s border wall, but she is getting a border barrier around her residence, says a September 4 report in the Detroit News.

The eight-foot-high fence is part of a $1.1 million security program for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state-owned residence in Lansing, Michigan, the newspaper reported.

Whitmer said in May that there had been an “explosion” of threats against her, as police brutality protests raged on across the nation and on the heels of protests against her COVID-19 lockdown, known to be one of the most stringent in the nation.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown called the renovations “routine maintenance and upgrades” that were needed to “to ensure the safety, security and protection of any sitting governor and the first family,” according to the Detroit News.

But Whitmer has staked out a very public position against the wall being built on America’s southern border by President Trump. For example:

$40 BILLION for the wall. Think how many kids that would educate, how many roads, bridges and pipes it would fix. https://t.co/R9HaqLAsMZ — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 25, 2017

