Climate alarmists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a return trip to Dusseldorf, Germany, from their current UK base via a supplied $50million German taxpayer-owned Luftwaffe jet, a report Wednesday claimed.

The Daily Mail set out the circumstances around the journey intended to help promote Invictus Games 2023 set down for Duesseldorf’s Merkus Spiel arena in a year’s time.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by giving them the challenge of competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

The German Air Force plane reportedly used by the pair was a Bombardier Global 5000 usually reserved for senior members of the German government or armed forces.

It was lent to the Sussexes for their travel Tuesday so they could avoid commercial transport.

