BREITBART:

Three Missouri judges have upheld an arbitration ruling ordering GEICO General Insurance Company to shell out a $5.2 million settlement to a woman who alleged she contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) during car sex, according to a report.

The ruling came down Tuesday from a panel of judges in the Missouri Court of Appeals after the insurance company mounted a legal effort to reverse the arbitration settlement, the Kansas City Star reported.

The bizarre court case saga’s roots extend back to 2017 when a woman, referred to in court documents as M.O., allegedly contracted anogenital Human Papillomavirus (HPV) from a man identified as M.B. while they engaged in unprotected sex in his Hyundai Genesis, the Insurance Journal previously reported. The claimant alleged that M.B was aware that he had HPV, but he neither took measures to protect her from the disease nor did he disclose the diagnosis.

According to an October 2021 GEICO court filing, M.B had a pair of insurance policies with the company, including “a Kansas Family Automobile Insurance Policy that listed M.B.’s Hyundai Genesis and an umbrella policy.”

