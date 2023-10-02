Report: Gavin Newsom Will Appoint EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler to Fill Feinstein’s Senate Seat

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will reportedly appoint EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler to fill the Senate seat that Dianne Feinstein vacated upon her recent death.

“Newsom is moving swiftly to name the next senator, two days after Feinstein’s death and just as a perilously split Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown. Senate Democrats are in need of every vote in the closely divided chamber,” reported Politico on Sunday.

The New York Times confirmed on Sunday that Newsom would be appointing Butler to fill the U.S. Senate seat.

Anthony York, an adviser to Newsom, told Politico that Newsom would make his appointment so as not to shift the momentum of the current Democrats running for the seat in 2024. Butler would have to battle it out with the likes of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) if she wants to secure the seat again for another six years. Per Politico:

Newsom faced considerable pressure around the decision after first pledging to name a Black woman to the seat. Several potential nominees said publicly they were not interested. Some others privately expressed trepidation about accepting a short-term appointment and then having to immediately gear up for what would be a five-month campaign.



The swift nature of Newsom’s appointment cuts politicians and their allies off from mounting more sustained efforts to lobby the governor and his inner circle over his pick. And it halts interest groups that were starting to apply pressure on him, including over the question of whether he would require them to serve only temporarily. On Sunday, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford wrote to Newsom urging him to appoint Rep. Barbara Lee, a candidate for the Senate whom the governor recently ruled out over worries about giving someone a leg up.

READ MORE