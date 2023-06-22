Four young children were found living in a Boston Housing Authority-run (BHA) apartment filled with drag queens, “alcohol, drugs, sex toys, and a dead man,” according to reports.

As the Boston Herald detailed:

That fire department report, obtained by the Herald and confirmed by police response, states that a BFD crew was sent to Old Colony Avenue Saturday morning for a call that a man had gone into cardiac arrest and required medical attention. That address is the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing complex run by the city.



However, according to the incident report, firefighters found more than just a routine medical emergency.



“The apartment was in extremely unsanitary conditions. Approximately 6 adults, who appeared to be males, were seen in the apartment,” they wrote, saying they subsequently found “four children in the back bedroom being hidden by an adult male from first responders.”

The incident occurred on Saturday over Juneteenth weekend, and the children reportedly ranged from age five to ten.

“At about 11:11 AM, on Saturday, June 17th, officers responded to the area of 381 Old Colony Avenue for a death investigation. District Detectives handling, not suspicious, no further information,” a Boston Police Department spokesperson told the Herald.

