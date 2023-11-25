Report: Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin, Convicted in George Floyd Murder, Stabbed by Fellow Prisoner

Ex-Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for murdering George Floyd in May 2020, was reportedly stabbed Friday by a fellow prisoner in Arizona.

A person familiar with the matter relayed the news to the Associated Press (AP).

The outlet continued:

The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.



The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person was assaulted at FCI Tucson at around 12:30 p.m. local time Friday. In a statement, the agency said responding employees contained the incident and performed “life-saving measures” before the inmate, who it did not name, was taken to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Officials say no employees at the facility were hurt and the FBI was alerted to the incident.

In August 2022, Chauvin was transferred to the facility from a Minnesota state prison “to simultaneously serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights and a 22½-year state sentence for second-degree murder,” the AP report said.

In April, Chauvin’s appeal for another trial was rejected, Breitbart News reported.

