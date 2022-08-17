Former ABC News President James Goldston, an adviser to the January 6 Select Committee, was present for Liz Cheney’s concession, CNN reports.

Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, has “worked closely with Goldston’s team,” CNN reported. She spent countless hours with the team editing footage for the show trial, which has often aired during primetime slots.

Though not there on official January 6 Committee business, the television producer was in attendance “on assignment for his own production company for potential future projects involving Cheney,” CNN’s Jeff Zeleny wrote. He was reportedly accompanied by a film crew.

“She invited him as a friend and it has nothing to do with committee work,” said Jeremy Adler, a spokesman for the congresswoman.

As Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle noted:

…bringing this James Goldston character to Wyoming to witness the voters remove her from power — and using him in a campaign role nonetheless, even if they claim it is as a volunteer, as a friend — raises potential Federal Election Commission (FEC) ethics concerns regarding possible in-kind campaign contributions. It is also puts a wrap on the relevance of anything the January 6 Committee has done all year, bringing it to a final ending (even though Cheney and others insist they plan more hearings in the fall to waste all of our time!).

