A report in the New York Post cites a Nashville politician who claims the FBI is stalling release of a manifesto left behind by the 28-year-old transgender attacker who killed six people in a Christian school on March 27, 2023.

Metro Nashville Council Member Courtney Johnston talked to the Post, saying, “What I was told is, her manifesto was a blueprint on total destruction, and it was so, so detailed at the level of what she had planned.”

She added, “That document in the wrong person’s hands would be astronomically dangerous.”

Johnston claimed the FBI is stalling the release and, even if the release happens, only portions of the manifesto will be made public.

“I personally don’t want to know the depths to which her psychosis reached … When I’m told by an MNPD high-ranking official that it keeps him up at night, I’m going to defer to that person in that agency that I don’t need to read that,” she noted.

