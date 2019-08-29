BREITBART:

Two surveillance cameras stationed outside the Manhattan prison cell where convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died are under examination by the FBI’s crime laboratory in Virginia, according to Reuters.

The report comes two days after the Washington Post stated that security footage from at least one camera near Epstein’s cell was deemed unusable by authorities. The Post said the reason behind the cameras faulty condition was unknown.

Earlier this month, New York City’s chief medical examiner determined that Epstein died on August 10th from hanging himself. The New York Post, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported that the disgraced financier was discovered with a bedsheet around his neck that was tied to his bunk bed. “The convicted pedophile, who was 6 feet tall, apparently killed himself by kneeling toward the floor and strangling himself with the makeshift noose,” the Post said.