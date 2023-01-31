The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November after President Joe Biden’s attorneys found documents with classified markings at the think tank earlier that month, according to a report published Tuesday by CBS.

The search by the FBI was conducted without the use of a warrant and in coordination with Biden, but whether the FBI uncovered any classified documents or other relevant materials from the search remains unknown, per CBS.

The revelation of the search, which neither the White House nor Justice Department (DOJ) have disclosed to the public, compounds existing concerns Biden is facing about transparency with the case.

Biden’s attorneys initially found documents marked classified dating back to Biden’s time as vice president at the Penn Biden Center on November 2 and alerted the National Archives, a bombshell first reported by CBS on January 9.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said when announcing a special counsel to the case this month that the National Archives informed DOJ about the documents discovery on November 4 and that the FBI then, on November 9, “commenced an assessment consistent with standard protocols to understand whether classified information had been mishandled in violation of federal law.”

