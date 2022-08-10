FBI agents reportedly searched through former first lady Melania Trump’s wardrobe during Monday’s raid of Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family’s residence in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump announced the FBI raided his home in a statement issued Monday.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

In addition to searching through Trump’s office, FBI agents also combed through Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

As the New York Post reported:

FBI agents scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent several hours combing through Donald Trump’s private office, breaking open his safe and rifling through drawers when they raided the former First Family’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida Monday morning.

