BREITBART:

Embattled social giant Facebook granted its business partners Spotify and Netflix the ability to read users’ private messages, according to information obtained by the New York Times.

Facebook also reportedly also gave a cabal of Silicon Valley tech giants access to detailed personal information about its users without their consent. The companies include Microsoft, Amazon and Yahoo.

Via The New York Times:

Facebook allowed Microsoft’s Bing search engine to see the names of virtually all Facebook users’ friends without consent, the records show, and gave Netflix and Spotify the ability to read Facebook users’ private messages.

The social network permitted Amazon to obtain users’ names and contact information through their friends, and it let Yahoo view streams of friends’ posts as recently as this summer, despite public statements that it had stopped that type of sharing years earlier.



Among the companies that were granted privileged access to user data was The New York Times itself.