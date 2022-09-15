Newsmax

Facebook has been monitoring users’ private messages and informing the Justice Department of people who have questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post reported. The social media giant also has alerted the department of users expressing anti-government or anti-authority sentiments during the past 19 months, Post columnist Miranda Devine, citing DOJ sources, said Thursday. “It was done outside the legal process and without probable cause,” a Post source said. “Facebook provides the FBI with private conversations which are protected by the First Amendment without any subpoena.” The Facebook users whose private messages were red-flagged were all “conservative right-wing individuals,” a source told the Post. “They were gun-toting, red-blooded Americans [who were] angry after the election and shooting off their mouths and talking about staging protests. There was nothing criminal, nothing about violence or massacring or assassinating anyone,” the source said. The story said that Facebook red-flagged supposedly subversive private messages and transmitted them in redacted form to the FBI’s domestic terrorism operational unit without a subpoena. The private messages have been farmed out as “leads” to FBI field offices, which then have requested subpoenas from district U.S attorney’s offices to officially obtain the conversations they’ve already seen.

Read more at Newsmax