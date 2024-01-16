Report: Establishment Plots Military Coup Against Donald Trump if Reelected

The establishment is reportedly in the beginning stages of plotting what appears to be a military coup against former President Donald Trump if voters reelect him as commander-in-chief.

The plot highlights the extent to which the establishment fears Trump’s potential return to power. If Trump wins reelection, he vowed to deconstruct the administrative state — the apparatus of unelected bureaucrats who create binding rules with, without, or against the law.

“[B]racing” for Trump’s victory amid positive polling, the coup would appear under the guise of Trump allegedly converting “the nonpartisan U.S. military into the muscular arm of his political agenda,” NBC News reported Sunday.

The establishment worries “there may be nothing stopping a president from mobilizing the military to intervene in elections, police American streets or quash domestic protests” and that “the military’s role is unique in that soldiers and sailors are trained to obey the commander-in-chief but are told not to follow illegal orders.”

The establishment’s reported coup includes “legal action” against Trump and “quietly devising plans to try to foil any efforts to expand presidential power, which could include pressuring the military to cater to his political needs.”

