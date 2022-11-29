A new report reveals that Apple was Twitter’s biggest advertiser in Q1 2022, accounting for almost $50 million in revenue. Elon Musk now claims Tim Cook’s company has “mostly stopped advertising” on Twitter, a move that comes during the busy holiday shopping season. The loss of such a major customer could be a problem for Musk’s Twitter before even taking into account Apple’s threat to drop the platform from the App Store.

The Washington Post reports that Twitter owner Elon Musk recently claimed that tech giant Apple has “mostly stopped advertising” on the platform. Musk tweeted directly at Apple CEO Tim Cook asking him to explain why.

Musk later claimed that Apple had threatened to remove the Twitter app from its App Store, but hadn’t told Musk why it was doing so. Shortly afterward, Musk highlighted the 30 percent tax Apple charges to developers for all in-app purchases on its platform:

Now, a new report claims that Apple was the top advertiser on Twitter in the first quarter of 2022, spending approximately $48 million on ads on the social network. Apple’s spending alone accounted for more than four percent of Twitter’s revenue in that quarter.

This highlights the immense power that Apple has over Twitter, not only could Apple shut off updates and access to the Twitter app on its app store — cutting off a large portion of Twitter’s userbase — but if the company cuts ties with Twitter completely, it could cut off a major source of revenue for the platform.

