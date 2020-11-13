Breitbart:

President Donald Trump has proposed starting a digital media company to challenge Fox News, according to reporter Mike Allen of Axios.

“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” Allen quoted a “source with detailed knowledge of Trump’s intentions.”

Trump would likely start a digital media channel that would stream online for a monthly fee rather than push a cable news channel the source suggested.

The Trump campaign’s list of supporter contacts could be leveraged to speedily build an audience.

Trump starting a MAGA media company or “Trump TV” is a pervasive online rumor that continues to pop up when discussing the president’s plans when he leaves office.

Trump was deeply disappointed in Fox News during the 2020 election, even describing it as an “obstacle” to his campaign.

“You have such an incredible audience. So I can tell them about Fox being a big obstacle,” said Trump in an interview with talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh “It’s a problem. Fox is a problem.”

He described Fox News as “no longer great” and blamed former House Speaker Paul Ryan for influencing the network’s more centrist and critical tone of the president.

“When Roger Ailes ran Fox, I mean, Roger had a very strong point of view. It’s totally gone,” Trump said to Limbaugh.

Read more at Breitbart