BREITBART:

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez will reportedly travel to Mexico to hold three party fundraisers with American expatriates next month.

According to Bloomberg, Perez will head up the events in Mexico City on September 28th.

The report says high-end access can cost as much as $15,000:

The events range from happy hour drinks with a $25 minimum student entry to a dinner where tickets range from $1,000 to $15,000.

The registration form on the DNC website require that attendees be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and enter passport or green card numbers. It is illegal for foreigners to contribute to American political campaigns.

DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa confirmed that Perez will be holding the events.

With approximately 1.5 million American citizens residing in Mexico, per State Department figures, the trio of events could prove lucrative at a time when the DNC is being significantly outraised by the Republican National Committee (RNC). For the month of June, Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show the RNC raised $20.8 million, spent $14.3 million and had $43.5 million in cash on hand, while its Democrat counterpart only took in $8.5 million, spent $7.5 million and had $9.3 million in cash in the bank. However, the DNC also had $5.7 million in debt.