New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) on Wednesday said his Manhattan office received a “device” following reports that the U.S. Secret Service intercepted “possible explosive devices” sent to leading figures in the Democratic Party.

During a press briefing on the bomb scare which prompted CNN’s New York City bureau staffers to evacuate its Time Warner Center headquarters, Cuomo told reporters “A device has been sent to my office in Manhattan, which we were just informed about, and that device is also being handled.”

The announcement would later be proven false by local law enforcement officials.

An NYPD spokesman said a suspicious package sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office was not a bomb, unrelated to other devices. “The earlier suspicious package at Governor Cuomo’s office in midtown has been cleared by NYPD personnel. It was unrelated. And there was no device of any kind,” the NYPD’s J. Peter Donald tweeted.