Report: Democrats Panic as Trump Plans to Visit Striking Auto Workers

Democrats are reportedly panicking over plans by former President Donald Trump, the front-runner of the GOP presidential primary, to visit auto workers striking against General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis in Detroit, Michigan.

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) are currently on strike against the Big Three, pushing to secure a new labor contract that includes wage increases to keep up with inflation and commitments that their jobs will not be eliminated by Biden’s Electric Vehicles (EVs) agenda.

This week, sources confirmed to Breitbart News that Trump will skip the second GOP primary debate and instead visit striking auto workers in Detroit.

