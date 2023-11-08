Report: Democrats Circulate Plan to ‘Open the Floodgates for Palestinians’

House and Senate Democrats are reportedly circulating a plan to fellow Democrats that would “open the floodgates for Palestinians” to arrive in the United States, according to a report from the Daily Caller.

Henry Rodgers of the Daily Caller reports that Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) are lobbying fellow Democrats to sign onto a letter to urge President Joe Biden to provide Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) to Palestinians in the U.S.

Both TPS and DED would ensure that Palestinians cannot be deported from the U.S.

