Democrat Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), who voted against the creation of the House committee to investigate China, is reportedly the “honorary president” of the non-profit that shared staff with alleged front groups from a Chinese intelligence service.

The Daily Caller reported that Chu, whose Chinese name is Zhao Meixin, joined the All America Chinese Youth Federation (AACYF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, in 2012 and is listed on the group’s website as the “honorary president.”

The Caller determined that there had been four people — Chi Honghu, Florence Fang, Zhu Bingfeng, and Ren Xiangdong — who have been in various leadership positions with the non-profit since the congresswoman has been involved. And these individuals have been intertwined with various other organizations that allegedly work as “Chinese front groups” for a Chinese government agency, United Front Work Department (UFWD).

Government agencies, legislative bodies, and other groups have considered UFWD to be the “central organ” of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) influence efforts around the world and “in concert with Chinese intelligence operatives,” the Caller acknowledged.

Breitbart News has also noted that UFWD is a part of an “elaborate network of well-funded influence operations that infiltrate and co-opt groups outside the Chinese Communist Party” and is “basically a system for injecting the ideological toxins of Chinese Communism into every group that looks vulnerable and useful.”

READ MORE