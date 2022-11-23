The man suspected of killing five people at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub was a heroin user who once told a neighbor: ‘It’s not the gun you’ve got to be afraid of, it’s the people.’

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is suspected of murdering five people and injuring others at Club Q on Saturday.

Just before midnight on November 19, Aldrich is thought to have opened fire in Club Q in Colorado Springs. He was eventually subdued by US Army veteran Richard M. Fierro as well as patron Thomas Jane and a drag performer.

The club’s owners say he arrived with ‘tremendous firepower’ – an AR-15 rifle, six magazines of ammo and a handgun. Patrons used the handgun he was carrying to beat him to the ground until police arrived.

Xavier Kraus, 23, told the Daily Beast that Aldrich would regularly attend a gun range were ‘rapid fire’ was allowed. The suspect when to the shooting range with his mother, Laura Voepel, the neighbor said.

Kraus also said that in times of anger, Aldrich would use gay slurs and regularly used the word ‘f****t’.

In a separate interview with CBS News, Kraus said that Aldrich admitted to using heroin and said that he was addicted to opium.

During that interview, Kraus discussed the suspect’s use of gay slurs saying: ‘It didn’t come across as true hate like, “I’m gonna go kill these people.'”

