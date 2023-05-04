In recent months, climate change exremists have taken to vandalizing pieces of fine art, smearing famous paintings and sculptures with soup and paint.

Some of these supposed activists are acutally being funded by people in Hollywood, who you would think had some sort of respect for fine art.

In truth, they care more about the left’s radical agenda.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Hollywood and left-wing foundations behind climate charity quietly bankrolling extremist protest groups A little-known climate change advocacy organization heavily funded by celebrities and influential left-leaning foundations has been quietly dishing out grants to various activist groups deploying unorthodox and extremist methods across the world to protest fossil fuels, documents reveal. Anti-fossil fuels groups have been ramping up protests in the United States and overseas as part of a coordinated campaign to bring awareness to climate change by vandalizing fine art, blocking major roads, and even gluing themselves to sports cars. Many of these activist hubs are being bankrolled by Climate Emergency Fund, a Beverly Hills-based charity linked to Hollywood celebrities and top liberal nonprofit organizations aiming to shape the Democratic Party’s agenda, according to tax forms and other documents reviewed by the Washington Examiner. “Climate Emergency Fund has quickly become the ATM that radical environmental activists turn to fund their latest disruptions,” Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of the conservative watchdog Americans for Public Trust, told the Washington Examiner. “And as their destruction increases, so should the scrutiny on who is bankrolling the Climate Emergency Fund and their ties to more mainstream environmental groups that might disagree with these over-the-top and dangerous tactics.”… And, unlike the typical run-of-the-mill charity, CEF boasts a star-studded cohort of financial backers and board members, including Rory Kennedy, daughter of the late senator Robert F. Kennedy, Aileen Getty, the billionaire philanthropist and heiress of the Getty family fortune earned in the petroleum industry, and even Hollywood’s Adam McKay, who pledged it $4 million in September 2022 and directed the 2021 climate allegory film Don’t Look Up. CEF celebrity funders also include Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy in the HBO TV series Succession, comedian Chelsea Handler, actor and Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch, and Abigail Disney, daughter of ex-Disney executive Roy E. Disney, according to CEF’s annual 2022 report.

