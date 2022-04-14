BREITBART:

Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace has reportedly been breaking down in front of his crew over the “miserable failure” of the new streaming platform CNN+.

The launch of CNN+ has been anything but stellar, according to the latest statistics, with the platform drawing in close to 10,000 daily viewers and even fewer subscribers. Per CNBC:

Fewer than 10,000 people are using CNN+ on a daily basis two weeks into its existence, according to people familiar with the matter. The people spoke with CNBC on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss nonpublic data. CNN+ launched on March 29. The subscription news streaming service, which charges $5.99 a month or $59.99 annually, only became available on Roku on Monday and still isn’t on Android TV. Still, the paltry audience casts doubt on the future of the application following the recently completed combination of Discovery and WarnerMedia into Warner Bros. Discovery.

News of this disaster has not been well-received by Chris Wallace, who left Fox News in late-2021 to join CNN+, and he has reportedly voiced this frustration to his staffers, according to reporter Jon Nicosia.

