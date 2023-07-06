A retired American intelligence official told the Miami Herald in a report published Wednesday that China has been conducting espionage activities in Cuba since at least 1992, taking advantage of the fall of the Soviet Union to forge a closer relationship with the fellow communist nation.

The report follows growing concern within the United States regarding China and Cuba’s publicly blossoming relationship, triggered by a report in the Wall Street Journal last month claiming that Beijing and Havana were discussing plans to build a spy base on the island. Cuba is about 90 miles away from America and hosts a pivotal American military base, the Guantánamo Bay facility, making it an enticing target for such activities by U.S. rivals.

The White House initially denied the Journal report, calling it “not accurate,” then claimed the inaccuracy in the report was that the spy base was in the planning stages; it had already been there since 2019, an anonymous official claimed to the Associated Press, blaming the administration of former President Donald Trump.

In reality, retired Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) counterintelligence research chief Chris Simmons told the Miami Herald such a base existed in Cuba since the era of President George H.W. Bush, whose family has a long and well-documented relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

