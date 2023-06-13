Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is running a “secretive” network of taxpayer-funded migrant shelters that are “shrouded in mystery and quietness,” according to the Chicago Tribune and those familiar with the operation.

Since August of last year, more than 10,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of Chicago — many arriving on buses sent from Texas.

To deal with the waves of illegal immigration, rather than urging President Joe Biden’s administration to halt the influx, Johnson has said Chicago is open to migrants and vowed that the city will house, feed, and care for new arrivals.

Those promises have been realized by the city’s migrant shelter network, funded entirely by local, state, and federal taxpayers. A report from the Chicago Tribune, and those familiar with the operation, suggests that the shelter network operated by Johnson’s office is “secretive” and ensures that the public is not allowed inside shelters.

