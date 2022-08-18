During a private event held by True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips last weekend, the group alleged a U.S. company is hosting election data on Chinese servers accessible by the CCP.

On top of this potentially groundbreaking claim, Engelbrecht and Phillips say they are now being targeted by the FBI after attempting to provide the agency with the information in hopes it would look into the company.

This would mean the FBI could be covering for China’s usurping of the American election system while going after the patriots who brought the scandal to light.

A reporter for CD Media attended the private event to relay what they witnessed, writing, “True the Vote many months ago stumbled upon a server in China which True the Vote says holds a great deal of personal information on 1.8 million U.S. election workers. The data was brought to the FBI which has so far done nothing with it.”

The outlet also provided screenshots from someone attending the event, explaining True The Vote discovered the connection between a U.S. election data company and CCP servers and took the information to a Detroit FBI office.

